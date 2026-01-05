WPP Media's Shashidhar Sharma exits after five years

Shashidhar Sharma, Head of Programmatic and Ad Operations at WPP Media, has exited the company after five years, according to a LinkedIn post announcing his departure.
During his tenure, he led the programmatic practice across GroupM agencies and sub-agencies, with a focus on standardising best practices across client portfolios. He was also involved in the process that led to GroupM receiving Google Marketing Platform certification.
Reflecting on his exit, Sharma wrote, “Last Friday (02nd January) was my final day at WPP Media, marking the end of a truly fruitful 5-year journey.
When I look back at my tenure, I don't just see projects; I see a community where I matured and forged deep-rooted connections. We moved the needle together on shared goals, navigated the highs and lows of the industry, and fostered a culture of continuous reinvention.
A massive thank you to my team-you are the ones who made the daily "hustle" so endearing. You’ve been more than colleagues; you’ve been friends and family.
I am stepping into the next chapter with a heart full of lessons and a clear vision for the future. Before I announce what’s next, I’ll be taking some time off to recharge.
To everyone who was a part of my story here, thank you. I’m looking forward to our paths crossing again soon.”
Sharma added that he plans to take a short break before announcing his next professional move. No details have been shared about his future role.
Before joining WPP Media, Sharma worked with several organisations, including FCB Global, Omnicom Media Group and Google.