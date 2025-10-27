WPP introduces WPP Open Pro for independent campaign creation

WPP has launched the WPP Open Pro, a new edition of its AI marketing platform, WPP Open, designed to enable brands to plan, create, and publish campaigns independently.

The company said the new platform aims to extend its reach across the global advertising market by allowing businesses of all sizes to access WPP’s AI-driven marketing tools and services directly. The introduction of WPP Open Pro marks what WPP described as a shift in its delivery model, providing integrated, AI-powered solutions for campaign planning, content creation, and publishing.

Launched by WPP CEO Cindy Rose, WPP Open Pro builds on the existing WPP Open platform, which serves as the company’s core AI-based system for marketing and managed services.

"The rapid acceleration of technology is fundamentally reshaping our industry and WPP is embracing the opportunity to lead that change,” said Cindy Rose, CEO of WPP. “Our talented teams will always be at the heart of what we do, providing world-class strategic and creative partnership to the world's most complex brands with WPP Open at the core. Now, we’re adding WPP Open Pro to our offer, a powerful new edition that puts our AI advantage directly into the hands of a much wider array of brands and businesses. This is about transforming how marketing is delivered, expanding our total addressable market, and giving more brands the tools they need to lead in the AI era.”

According to the company, WPP Open Pro consolidates three main functional areas—strategy, creation, and publishing, into a single interface. The platform allows marketing teams to:

Develop campaign strategies using AI-driven insights drawn from WPP’s proprietary and partner data;

Create on-brand content and channel-specific advertisements at scale;

Publish campaigns either through WPP’s Open Media Studio or directly on advertising platforms.

The platform is positioned as an integrated system for campaign implementation, connecting strategy, content creation, and performance optimisation. It is designed for use by both large enterprises and smaller, emerging brands seeking access to professional-grade tools.

"While some companies hide their AI behind service teams or focus on just one part of the journey, WPP Open Pro is an integrated solution for campaign implementation, built to deliver outcomes, not just assets,” said Stephan Pretorius, Chief Technology Officer at WPP. "This makes it ideal for clients and brands seeking consistency and compliance at scale, performance marketing teams focused on optimising outcomes, and, crucially, provides smaller, agile marketing teams and emerging brands with direct access to WPP’s professional capabilities and intelligence. It is simple, intuitive and transformative, giving marketers control, speed and scale with enterprise-grade quality.”

WPP stated that WPP Open Pro is intended to serve both existing clients and new users, including smaller businesses and startups, providing access to AI tools for campaign development, content generation, and media execution.