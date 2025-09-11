WPP partners with MACH Alliance to enable AI-driven marketing

WPP has announced a global partnership with the MACH Alliance, an industry body that promotes composable enterprise architecture. According to the agency, the alliance aims to help organisations adopt new technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), while maintaining flexibility in their technology systems.
The partnership is expected to bring together MACH-certified expertise from the agencies AKQA, Ogilvy One and VML under a unified global membership.
The agency said the collaboration is intended to address challenges businesses face in integrating AI and other emerging tools into marketing and commerce.
Under the agreement, the agency is expected to work with other company members to help shape industry standards and best practices for AI adoption.
Speaking on the collaboration, Stephan Pretorius, Chief Technology Officer at WPP, said, "In today's market, technological agility is the core driver of competitive advantage, particularly to keep up with the demands of consumers in the age of AI. The expansion of our partnership with the MACH Alliance is a direct investment in our clients' and teams' success, giving them the modern foundation they need to unlock the full potential of AI and the power to not just adapt to the future, but to build it."
Holly Hall, Managing Director of the MACH Alliance, added, "WPP's global reach and deep industry expertise in helping brands navigate technological transformation align perfectly with our mission. Through this partnership, we can accelerate the adoption of MACH principles and enable more organisations to build composable, AI-ready architectures that deliver measurable business outcomes. Together, we're expanding the community of brands equipped to thrive in an AI-driven commerce landscape.”
The partnership follows the agency’s ongoing investment of £300 million annually in data and technology, including the development of its AI marketing platform, WPP Open.