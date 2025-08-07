Xiaomi India releases new identity and logo for Redmi series

Xiaomi India has announced a refreshed brand identity for its Redmi line on Thursday, featuring an updated logo and visual design. The rebranding marks a shift in the brand’s positioning as it aims to align itself with the evolving expectations of a younger generation of users in India.
The brand noted that the new branding reflects a broader transition in the brand's journey, one that corresponds with changing user demographics and aspirations. The brand's official statement said, "The new look represents a brand growing alongside young India, mirroring a generation that is no longer defined just by dreams, but by the maturity and determination to realise them."
Sudhin Mathur, Chief Operating Officer at Xiaomi India, said, "Redmi has always stood for making the impossible possible. Over the past decade, we were often the first smartphone for millions of Indians. Their trust and feedback shaped our path. Today, those users have grown, and so have we. The new Redmi identity reflects this shared evolution. Young India is bold yet grounded, ambitious yet self-aware. We are not leaving behind who we were, but becoming who our users need us to be. This rebranding is a tribute to the resilience, clarity, and progress we see in our community every day. As our users grow, we grow. As they dream bigger, we continue to build for them."