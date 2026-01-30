Xylys names Abhishek Sharma as brand ambassador

Xylys has named Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma as its new brand ambassador.
The brand is marketed and retailed by Titan Company Ltd. The association reflects its effort to align with younger consumers.
Speaking on the announcement, Kalpana Rangamani, CSMO, Titan’s Premium watches, said, “ Xylys is designed for individuals who value quality and are confident and intentional about the styling choices they make. Abhishek embodies that dual spirit through his journey- a powerful combination of strong performance and contemporary, confident styling. This aligns naturally with what Xylys represents, making this association both authentic and meaningful.”
Commenting on the association, Abhishek Sharma said, “As a professional athlete, precision and consistency are extremely important to me. I’m drawn to products that are well-crafted, thoughtfully designed, and built to perform. Xylys reflects that balance of Swiss craftsmanship and modern style, and it feels like a natural fit for how I approach both my sport and my personal style. I’m looking forward to representing a brand that values performance as much as personal expression.”