YAAP appoints Priyanka Magan as Head of Gurugram operations

YAAP, a digital content, marketing, and technology company, announced the appointment of Priyanka Magan as Head of Gurugram, marking a key addition to its leadership team as part of the company’s ongoing expansion across India.
The appointment follows the company’s recent entry into Bangalore.
Magan brings nearly two decades of experience from agencies such as Dentsu Creative, Rediffusion, FCB, and Intertwined. She has led campaigns for brands including Google, Uber, BMW, Royal Enfield, Adidas, ICICI, Dabur, and Uniqlo, and has also managed her own boutique agency.
On her appointment, Priyanka Magan said, "I'm thrilled to join YAAP at such a transformative juncture. The company’s vision of blending data, technology, and creativity is exactly what modern marketers need. As Head – Gurugram, my goal is to build a culture of innovation and collaboration, while contributing to YAAP’s larger growth journey."
Manan Kapur, Senior Partner at YAAP, added, "Priyanka’s appointment is an important piece of our broader expansion puzzle. We are in the midst of ambitious growth, opening new offices, bringing in senior leaders across regions, launching technology and innovation initiatives, and partnering with new clients. Priyanka’s experience and leadership will be instrumental in accelerating this trajectory and helping us further embody our philosophy of “built for now."