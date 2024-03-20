YKONE acquires Indian influencer agency Barcode

YKONE, an international influencer marketing agency, has announced the acquisition of 70% of the Indian influencer marketing agency Barcode. This acquisition is a strategic move that aligns with the growing opportunities in the Indian influencer market.
Olivier Billon, Founder and CEO of YKONE, stated: "The acquisition of Barcode Agency is a significant step for YKONE and its international expansion. YKONE already had a presence in India with an office in Bangalore since 2017. With the addition of Barcode's operations in India, YKONE's reach in the country and the broader Asia-Pacific region expands even further."
Rahul Khanna, Barcode’s CEO, stated: “We express our heartfelt appreciation to our customers and collaborators in India. This acquisition empowers us to provide worldwide services to our Indian clientele while simultaneously promoting India's unique narrative globally. We are very proud to join forces with YKONE's talented teams. My ambition with Olivier is to achieve worldwide supremacy in the field of Influencer Marketing.
We are happy to introduce CAMPAYGN to the Indian market. This innovative tool shall help fill the gap of Indian customers planning their content & social commerce strategy with barcode and YKONE.”
With this move, both YKONE and Barcode can leverage their respective strengths, resources, and expertise to seize new business opportunities and adapt to the evolving developments in the international influencer marketing landscape.