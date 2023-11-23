Younion opens offices in Singapore and Delhi; eyeing growth in APAC

Younion has opened its offices in two strategic locations - Delhi and Singapore. The strategic objective for opening these offices is to extend services and capabilities across different regions and geo-locations. The company is already active in India and has planned and managed end-to-end events in Nepal, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Thailand, executing more than 500 large-scale events, 700 mid to small-scale events, and 800+ turnkey projects.
Most experiential and data-led marketing decisions are centered and controlled out of Singapore. The company’s leadership believes that it is only a matter of time to connect and engage with these decision-makers based out of Singapore and expand Younion’s delivery footprint across the ASEAN/APAC region.
Sharing his excitement around the launch of the Singapore facility, Shajesh Menon, Founder and CEO of Younion said, “In our efforts to bring brands closer to their audiences by creating human-centered marketing experiences using data, and design and events, Singapore will play a key role. We believe that new relationships will be forged in the market using our extensive experience in technology space and different Asian geographies.”
He further added, “We are confident that from Singapore we can help customers focused on the ASEAN region leverage strong delivery capabilities using Younion’s formidable strength out of India while tapping the country's skilled workforce to further build on our data-led solutions."
The decision to set up the Delhi office was two-fold. One, to support and strengthen equations with existing customers, and second, to move into new business verticals (other than B2B clients), especially given that Delhi is a commercial center and home to numerous Fortune 500 companies.
Expressing his enthusiasm about Delhi expansion, Shajesh said, "Our expansion in Delhi is organic and a natural progression to our current growth trajectory. I am confident that the new office will help us take our efforts of creating unique marketing experiences for clients to a new level while enabling us to expand our geographic reach and tap new opportunities."