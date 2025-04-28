YouTube announces Gunjan Soni as Country Managing Director

YouTube has appointed Gunjan Soni as its new country managing director for India. Soni shared the news on her LinkedIn profile, expressing her enthusiasm about joining the platform and acknowledging its important role in supporting India's creator economy and connecting communities nationwide.
With more than two decades of experience in business, technology, marketing, and e-commerce, Soni will be responsible for driving YouTube's growth and innovation strategies in India.
Gautam Anand, Vice President of YouTube for the Asia-Pacific region, welcomed Soni's appointment and said in a LinkedIn post, "Her impressive tenure as Group CEO at ZALORA, coupled with key roles at Myntra, Star India, and McKinsey speaks volumes about her capabilities. She has received several external recognitions like Fortune 40 under 40 and serves on the board of CBRE Group a Fortune 500 company. Gunjan’s passion for innovation and deep understanding of the Indian market make her a perfect fit for the strategic growth priorities for YouTube in India.
I’m confident that her leadership will be instrumental as we continue to invest in crucial areas such as our incredible creator ecosystem and expanding the reach of YouTube's offerings in shopping, learning, media partnerships, and beyond."
Before joining YouTube, Soni served as the group CEO of ZALORA for six years, based in Singapore. She has also held senior positions, including EVP at Star India, CMO at Myntra, and partner at McKinsey, where she focused on the consumer and marketing practice.