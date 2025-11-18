YouTube releases economic data, AI tools and partnerships at India summit

At its annual YouTube Impact Summit, YouTube shared new economic impact findings and announced partnerships and AI tools aimed at supporting India’s creator economy and digital learning ecosystem. According to a report by Oxford Economics, YouTube’s creative ecosystem contributed over Rs 16,000 crore to India’s GDP last year and supported more than 930,000 full-time equivalent jobs.
The platform also announced collaborations with the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The partnerships include new AI-powered creative tools and efforts to expand access to credible information across sectors such as healthcare and digital literacy.
Gunjan Soni, Managing Director - India at YouTube, said, "Our impact isn't just about views; it’s about livelihoods and shared economic growth. We see this when 63% of our monetizing creators agree that YouTube is their primary source of revenue. Our role is to provide the infrastructure for that success. That is why, we’re forging strategic partnerships that build skills and launching new AI tools that empower the next wave of entrepreneurs - all built with our commitment to responsibility at the core."
Speaking at the summit, Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi said, "It is encouraging to see platforms like YouTube align with the Ministry's core missions by creating pathways to credible information, economic independence, and digital literacy. Through a collaborative approach with platforms like YouTube to provide tools supporting entrepreneurship and a safer online experience, we are strengthening a Digital India where women can innovate and lead, and children can learn and grow, securely."
The collaboration with IICT includes industry-led webinars, workshops, and guest lectures; a new “Create with AI” funding program to support projects in animation, gaming and film; and support for the institute’s official YouTube channel.
Vishwas Deoskar, CEO of the IICT, said, "India’s creative industry is at a pivotal moment, and AI is set to redefine storytelling. This partnership with YouTube is essential to bridge the gap between the classroom and the global stage, giving our students direct access to the technology and expertise they need to lead the next wave of Indian animation, film, and gaming."
The partnership with AIIMS aims to bring professional nursing courses to the platform. These modules, including training on wound care and hospital infection control, are expected to reach more than 5,000 nursing students and practicing nurses across the country.
Dr. Latha Venkatesan, Principal at the College of Nursing, AIIMS, said, “Digital learning is a powerful tool for scaling access to quality education. This partnership with YouTube allows us to take AIIMS' trusted curriculum beyond our campus walls and empower nurses across the country with the skills they need to deliver excellent patient care."
The platform introduced its conversational AI tool that allows viewers to ask questions and receive instant answers within the video player. The feature is currently available in English, with Hindi to follow.
In a bid to promote digital well-being, the platform said it is expanding First Aid shelves in English and Hindi, which place verified first-aid content at the top of search results for emergencies. The platform is also rolling out tools that allow users to set daily scrolling limits on Shorts, adding to existing youth safety features.
