Yugen Infra signs Gary Kirsten as brand ambassador

Yugen Infra announced Gary Kirsten, a South African cricketer, as their brand ambassador and strategic partner for the township’s Cricket Villa project and dual-path residential school.
Kirsten is joined by Russel Symcox of GK Investments, who is expected to assist in a strategic advisory capacity.
This partnership with Kirsten and Yugen Infra is expected to co-develop Cricket-Front Villas.
Speaking on the partnership, Sheeshram Yadav, Managing Director of Yugen Infra "Partnering with Gary Kirsten is more than a business move; it’s a celebration of India’s cricketing soul. These villas symbolise a dream, where the spirit of the game lives in every breath and breeze. At Yugen Infra, we don’t just build homes; we build experiences and legacies. With Cricket Front Villas, we are transforming a nation’s passion into an everyday lifestyle for our residents."
Commenting on the partnership, Gary Kirsten said, “We are inspired by strong leadership that prioritises quality education and high-performance sport, which is why we’re partnering on this incredible development. This is a really impactful collaboration. We're excited to be a part of something that’s set to have such a positive impact.”