Z launches Zee Spotlight as part of Z RISE initiative

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has launched ZeeSpotlight, its advertising package, under the ‘Z’ RISE Initiative.
The new advertising package is expected to be delivered across General Entertainment Channels (GECs) and Movie channels. It will also unlock impact elements on the OTT platform Zee5.
The offering combines multiple ad formats, including branded windows, in-show funnel placements, QR-code astons, stings, tags, L-bands, and carousels aimed at integrating brands within different stages of the consumer journey, the company noted.
As part of the launch, Hyundai Motor India Limited has been announced as the inaugural partner. Through this association, the automaker will feature across the company’s television and digital network to reach audiences nationwide.
Speaking on this initiative, Laxmi Shetty, Head- Advertisement Revenue, Broadcast & Digital, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said, “With Zee Spotlight, we are reimagining how brands engage with audiences in a highly fragmented media ecosystem through an omnichannel approach. This offering provides advertisers with high-frequency, high-visibility brand presence across our most-watched entertainment destinations. We are delighted to have Hyundai, a brand that resonates strongly with innovation and excellence, as our very first partner for this journey.”
Virat Khullar, AVP & Vertical Head - Marketing, Hyundai Motor India Limited, added,“At Hyundai, we are constantly seeking innovative avenues to connect with our customers. Zee Spotlight initiative is a cutting-edge platform that redefines brand storytelling through an omnichannel lens. The partnership will allow Hyundai to seamlessly integrate with Zee Entertainment’s diverse ecosystem across general entertainment channels (GECs) and movie channels, offering a unique opportunity to engage with viewers in a more dynamic and immersive way. As a brand driven by innovation, we see this partnership as a powerful step forward in building a deeper connection with consumers across India’s vibrant landscape.”