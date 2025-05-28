Zee TV announces Shaurya Sharma as Head of Marketing – Vice President

Zee TV has appointed Shaurya Sharma as its Head of Marketing – Vice President. In this position, he will oversee the channel’s marketing functions, including strategic planning and audience engagement initiatives. Sharma took to LinkedIn to announce the update.
Sharma joins from Sun TV Network, where he was Cluster Marketing Head for Sun Neo, Sun Marathi, and Sun Bangla. His prior experience includes a role as Senior Director – Head of Marketing at Shadowfax.
With over 13 years of experience across media and consumer sectors, Sharma’s appointment adds to Zee TV’s ongoing organisational changes.
He spent close to six years at Disney Star in various capacities, most recently as Content and Digital Marketing Lead. In that role, he worked across both traditional and digital platforms. Earlier in his career, Sharma held positions at Pernod Ricard as Territory Marketing Manager and at United Spirits (Diageo India) as State Customer Marketing Manager.