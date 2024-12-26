ZEE5's Manish Kalra steps down

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer for India and Global at ZEE5, has announced his decision to step down from the position.
Kalra, who oversaw ZEE5’s India and global markets, has worked on expanding the platform’s reach during his tenure.
With over two decades of experience, Kalra has held leadership positions in several organisations. Before joining ZEE5, he was Chief Executive Officer at HomeShop18 and Chief Business Officer at Craftsvilla. At Amazon, he served as Director of Marketing, and at MakeMyTrip, he worked as Marketing Head, focusing on e-commerce and digital strategies.
Kalra’s earlier roles include Marketing Leader for India at Dell and positions at PepsiCo, Citibank, and ITC, where he contributed to brand launches, such as Sunfeast Biscuits.