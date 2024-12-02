Zepto crosses ₹1,000 crore in annualised ad revenue

Quick-commerce platform Zepto has surpassed ₹1,000 crore in annualised advertising revenue, according to co-founder and CEO Aadit PalichaAadit Palicha. Writing on LinkedIn, Palicha highlighted the milestone as the result of a dedicated team executing with precision.
“We just crossed ₹1,000 crore in annualised advertising revenue (₹83+ crore per month)! It’s been less than three years since we launched our ads business, and the team we put together has been executing like a machine. I’m honestly grateful to be working and learning from some of the smartest operators in Internet India today,” Palicha stated.
The announcement follows Zepto’s launch of Jarvis, an in-house advertising platform designed to help brands and sellers improve visibility and drive sales on the platform. According to the company’s press release, Jarvis has delivered more than 15 billion ad impressions, contributing over 4% of advertising income as a percentage of sales. The release referenced a 2024 BofA Global Research report, which pegged the quick commerce industry’s benchmark for ad revenues at 3% to 3.5%.
The platform operates in a highly competitive market alongside players such as Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, and BigBasket, while new entrants, including Flipkart Minutes and Amazon Tez (yet to be released), are also vying for market share. The quick commerce market in India is valued at USD 3.34 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 9.95 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate exceeding 4.5%, according to financial services firm Chryseum.