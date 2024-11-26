Zepto launches 'Jarvis', an ad service for brands and sellers on its platform

Zepto has announced the launch of 'Jarvis', an advertising service intended for its in-house advertising solutions for brands and sellers on the platform. The service helps small and large brands increase brand salience and platform sales by running optimised and focused campaigns to Zepto’s users.
The service has served more than 15+ billion ad impressions generating over 4% of advertising income as a percentage of sales. The industry benchmark for ad revenues in quick commerce is around 3%-3.5% currently, according to Bofa Global Research, 2024.
“Jarvis represents the convergence of quick commerce agility and advertising sophistication. We've engineered a solution that addresses the full spectrum of marketing challenges, from upper-funnel brand saliency to lower-funnel conversions, all powered by real-time insights. Our comprehensive suite of tools empowers brands with smart control and efficiency. Launching Jarvis in just 4 months shows the incredible collaboration between our engineering, data science, and product teams, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in quick commerce through technology,” said Ashwinikumar Patil, VP of Product.
Jarvis is designed to help sellers listed on the platform increase visibility and sales. It allows brands to directly connect with the platform users and build long term brand relationships.
"Jarvis is developed based on key insights from Zepto’s journey, and even in these early stages, we’re seeing sellers enhance product discovery and maximise ad spend returns. Jarvis will play a critical role in driving growth, especially for smaller businesses with limited resources, thanks to its intuitive and user-friendly interface,” said Koushik Kottamasu, Director of Engineering, Growth & Monetisation.
The platform is on track to reach INR 1000+ cr annualized run rate by the end of FY25.
Key Features
- Objective-driven campaigns: Jarvis tailors ads based on user behaviour within the app, placing them at optimal touchpoints to maximise awareness and drive sales. This dynamic ad placement makes it uniquely suited to meet specific campaign objectives.
- Real-time analytics: It offers a real-time analytics platform, tracking spending and performance with sub-second query times. By analysing millions of daily interactions, it delivers actionable insights to optimise ad targeting.
- Behavioural focus: With advanced segmentation, it enables brands to focus on users based on behaviour, trends, and preferences, helping users discover relevant products and driving meaningful ad interactions.
- Full-funnel measurement: It provides a comprehensive view of user behaviour across platforms, helping advertisers track campaign performance, optimise ad spend, and ensure accountability across all touchpoints.