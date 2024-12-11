Zepto names Chandan Mendiratta as Chief Culture Officer

Martin Dinesh Gomez, Zepto’s Head of Human Resources, has resigned from his role, prompting a leadership restructuring at the Mumbai-based quick commerce company. Gomez, who submitted his resignation in September, is currently serving his notice period.
In a significant organisational change, Zepto has reoriented the role of Chief Culture Officer, appointing Chandan Mendiratta to take over responsibilities related to HR, operations, and employer engagement. Mendiratta, who joined Zepto in January 2024 as Chief Brand Officer, will now oversee efforts to strengthen the company’s organisational culture and employer branding.
Before joining Zepto, Mendiratta held senior roles, including Chief Growth Officer at ClassPlus and Head of Brand Marketing at Zomato.
The restructuring comes as the platform continues to build momentum in its growth trajectory. In November, the company secured USD 350 million in funding from a mix of Indian high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and leading financial institutions. The funding round was aimed at increasing domestic ownership as the company prepares for a planned IPO in 2025.
Zepto’s recent moves signal a focus on reinforcing its leadership to meet the challenges of growth and scaling as it eyes a larger share of the quick commerce market.