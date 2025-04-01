Zydus Wellness announces Janhvi Kapoor as brand ambassador for Sugar Free

Zydus Wellness has appointed Indian actor Janhvi Kapoor as the brand ambassador for its sugar substitute range, Sugar Free, aiming to enhance its appeal among fitness-conscious consumers and those seeking healthier lifestyle options.
Kapoor, known for her focus on health and fitness despite her love for food, is seen as a fitting representative for a brand that promotes indulgence without compromising well-being.
The brand’s products are positioned as alternatives to traditional sugar, catering to consumers looking to maintain taste while making healthier choices in their diets.
Tarun Arora, CEO of Zydus Wellness said, “Sugar Free has been a category creator and market leader in India’s health and wellness space for over three decades. As consumer preferences shift toward smarter and more balanced lifestyles, Sugar Free continues to evolve and bridge the gap between wellness and taste. This makes Janhvi a natural choice and we are excited to have her champion our brand’s purpose and legacy. I am confident that this association will mark a new chapter in our journey to make healthy living both accessible and aspirational.”
Speaking on the association, Janhvi Kapoor said, “I am excited to join hands with Sugar Free, a brand that has been a part of so many households for years. Leading a balanced lifestyle is important to me, and I love that Sugar Free allows people to enjoy their favourite treats without the guilt. I am thrilled for this new beginning with Sugar Free and look forward to inspiring more individuals to take a step towards a balanced lifestyle.”
The association will be amplified through a 360-degree marketing campaign, featuring digital, print, television, and OOH activations to promote the brand's products.