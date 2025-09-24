Retail & FMCG drive 29-39% hiring growth in August

August 2025 saw a strong uptick in entry and mid-level hiring in India’s advertising and marketing sector, even as senior mandates lost momentum.

A Naukri spokesperson told us that entry-level roles (0-3 years of experience) reported a sharp 46% year-on-year (YoY) growth, while mid-level roles (4-7 years) grew 16% YoY. Mid-senior professionals (8-12 years) also saw a 10% YoY rise. In contrast, senior leadership positions (13-16 years) declined by 21% YoY, reflecting a cautious approach to CXO and director-level hiring.

According to Naukri, FMCG/Foods & Beverages led hiring with a 39% YoY rise, driven by demand for brand custodians with regional and digital expertise. Retail followed with 29% growth. IT-Software and Software Services hiring grew 7%, while Internet/E-commerce fell 8% and Banking/Financial Services dropped 11%, signalling selective hiring in consumer-facing sectors.

Shweta Sampat, Founder & Principal Consultant, Tribe Consulting, described the current industry hiring patterns as ‘alive with movement.’.

“There’s a buzz of possibility, cautious optimism, and growing conversations around digital and AI,” she said.

She added that retail and e-commerce players are driving demand. “Retail and e-commerce are snapping up talent as they compete for screen space and shopping carts. FMCG companies, though more restrained, are still hiring strategically: brand custodians who understand rural reach, local languages and how to stitch digital into dusty kirana lanes. And then comes Technology and Global Capability Centres (GCCs), beefing up their marketing and product outreach teams.”

Leadership trends

Naukri data shows that high-demand roles included digital marketing, performance marketing, brand management, and growth-focused profiles. E-commerce and consumer engagement functions dominated, while leadership roles such as Chief Digital Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, and Chief Customer Officer saw slower demand.

Sampat noted that leadership roles remain critical, despite the slow hiring momentum.

She said, “Agencies and brands are sharpening mandates for Chief Digital Officers, Chief Strategy Officers and Chief Business Officers. These aren’t ornamental roles; they are central to transformation. Priorities include AI-driven campaigns, omnichannel customer journeys, personalisation and ROI-focused dashboards. The traditional divide between creative and business functions is fading and new leaders need to combine both skill sets seamlessly.”

Small town gap narrows

Hiring momentum has extended beyond metros. According to Naukri, Chandigarh (+37%) emerged as the fastest-growing hub for A&M roles, followed by Hyderabad (+20%), Jaipur (+16%), Ahmedabad (+16%), and Indore (+11%).

Among larger hubs, Pune (+9%), Delhi NCR (+6%), and Bengaluru (+5%) recorded steady growth, while Mumbai (+2%) and Kolkata (+2%) grew moderately. Chennai (-3%), Kochi (-3%), and Vadodara (-7%) declined.

Sampat added that Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are now on the radar. With hybrid work models and the demand for authentic, regional content, locations such as Pune, Coimbatore, and Indore are gaining prominence.

“For digital-first talent, the gap between metros and smaller towns is narrowing.”

Overall, August 2025 reflected strong demand for junior and mid-level talent across FMCG, retail, and tech sectors, even as traditional retail, fresher-heavy hiring, and senior roles slowed down. Digital-first roles in social, search, video, and influencer marketing continue to dominate, keeping the industry on a steady growth track ahead of the festive quarter.