Amrita Choudhary joins Disney Star as Head of Media and Partnerships

Amrita Choudhary has joined Disney Star as the Head of Media and Partnerships. Choudhary recently concluded her tenure as Managing Partner at Wavemaker after over a decade with the agency. She has announced this development on her LinkedIn profile.

“As I move on to my next assignment, I want to take a moment to express my gratitude and heartfelt thanks to the place where I spent 12 years and which has been instrumental in shaping my professional journey. Having started with buying, I graduated to becoming an integrated media strategist and was heading multi-category cluster of businesses to unlock growth for brands, drive the digital transformation journey for clients and teams while delivering ground-breaking innovations,” she shared reflecting on her journey at the media agency.

In her new role, Choudhary will play a role in steering growth, fostering innovations, and enhancing efficiency for the Star Network and Hotstar.

Prior to that, She began her career at DNA, followed by tenures at Maxus, Sony Entertainment, and Star India before she joined Wavemaker in 2017 as the General Manager.