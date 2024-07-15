BCCL elevates Partha Sinha as President and Chief Brand Officer

Partha Sinha who was earlier the President - Response has taken over the role of Chief Brand Officer (CBO) at Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. (The Times of India).

As President – Response, Sinha contributed significantly to the success of the function. Under his guidance, the team surged ahead with resilience, confidence and success in achieving revenue targets year on year. His strategic vision, creative mindset and relentless drive have been instrumental in this success.

Additionally, as CBO, he will spearhead all the Brand verticals (TOI, ET, TIMS & Languages) and focus on elevating brand salience, audience engagement, and innovative product launches in untapped markets and target segments.



Moving further, Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. (The Times of India) has appointed Surinder Chawla to take on the role of President – Response.



Chawla being a business leader with over 29 years of experience in retail banking, brings strong sales process and governance capability in managing retail distribution networks. In his last role as MD & CEO of Paytm Payments Bank leading a team of 2500 members, Chawla was responsible for offering easy and innovative banking solutions to customers. Prior to his tenure at Paytm, he held significant leadership positions at organisations like RBL Bank, HDFC Bank, ABN Amro Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and Citibank.