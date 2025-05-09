Communication in a Crisis: Guidelines for media & brands

There are multiple ways of dealing with a national/global crisis as a brand. You can comfort people, make them feel less alone, and even laugh. Most media and brands stepped up wisely during the pandemic, providing people with a ray of hope and meaningful support. There was doom, gloom and uncertainty all around, and organisations that rose to the occasion found ways to connect with their audiences on a deeper, more human level. Errors were made, too, and lessons learned. While India undergoes another crisis, it’s time to remember, reflect and act wisely — again.

Geopolitical tensions are not an angle to use in a pitch or an eye-grabbing copy for a creative that would get clicks. You must look beyond immediate sales and clicks to build on long-term trust and relevance. Media and brands that maintain consistent, authentic communication see their brand equity and trust grow even when consumer sentiment is low and/or spending is constrained. Do not capitalise on the misfortune or add to the negativity — it’s all about playing the long game and not focusing on short gains.

For media, it's crucial to refrain from disseminating biased information, disinformation, or even real-time reporting of the events, as it can jeopardise the operations and safety of the defence forces.

Here are some guidelines media and brands must follow to navigate the current crisis effectively — avoid adding fuel to the fire and instead contribute with clarity, responsibility and empathy.

Do: Listen, Verify and Support

The foundation of effective crisis communication begins with active listening. Monitor conversations across channels to understand your audience’s needs, concerns and sentiments. What information are they seeking? What misconceptions need addressing? What support do they require?

Before sharing any information, verify its accuracy through multiple reliable sources. Misinformation spreads rapidly during crises and can cause real harm. Find meaningful ways to support affected communities beyond words. This could involve redirecting resources, amplifying credible information sources, or using your platform to connect people with essential services.

Do: Pause, Don't Post

When crisis strikes, immediately review all scheduled content across platforms. What seemed appropriate yesterday might be insensitive today. Implement a mandatory pause period to assess whether your regular content calendar should continue, be modified or temporarily suspended.

Before posting anything, ask: "Is this necessary? Is it helpful? Is it appropriate right now?" If the answer to any of these questions is no, hold back.

Do: Tailor Tone and Topicals

Adjust your communication style to match the gravity of the situation. Create content that genuinely serves your audience’s current needs. This might mean educational information, practical advice relevant to your industry, or even content that provides brief moments of positive distraction when appropriate. Always prioritise value over visibility.

Localise your approach when responding to regional crises. What works in one market or cultural context may be inappropriate in another. If the crisis affects specific regions differently, tailor your messaging accordingly rather than applying a one-size-fits-all approach.

If there is no relevant information, suspend communication.

Don’t: Capitalise on Moment Marketing

Avoid treating a crisis as a marketing opportunity. Content that appears to leverage tragedy for engagement will damage your brand reputation long after the crisis subsides. The surge in clicks will cost your media organisation/brand in the long run — all it takes is one insensitive sentence or non-fact-checked piece of information to make brand equity and trust (which took years to build) disappear.

There’s a clear line between being helpful and being opportunistic — remember and recognise it. Attempting to tie your products or services to a crisis rarely ends well. Offer real value, approach it with extreme sensitivity and prioritise help over promotion.

Don’t: Undermine The Impact

Never minimise the significance of a crisis or its effects on people’s lives. Acknowledge the real suffering and challenges being experienced without resorting to toxic positivity. Avoid making predictions about recovery timelines or claiming that a crisis presents a 'silver lining' or 'opportunity'.

At all costs — stay away from war mongering.

Be careful not to suggest that your content and offerings provide easy solutions to complex crisis situations. Recognising the limitations of what any single entity can accomplish demonstrates respect for the true scale of major challenges.

Don’t: Overwhelm The Audiences

Recognise when your audience needs space. Constant crisis-related communication, even when well-intentioned, can contribute to anxiety and fatigue. Find the appropriate rhythm and volume that provides support without overwhelming.

Avoid bombarding audiences with emotionally taxing content, particularly graphic imagery or distressing statistics, without context or actionable information. Consider the cumulative emotional impact of your communications during difficult times.

Remember that people process crises differently. Some may seek detailed information while others need periods of normalcy. Respect coping mechanisms while providing options on how people can engage with your crisis-related content.

Moving Forward with Purpose

As a media professional, you have the power to shape narratives, and it’s a responsibility you must not take lightly. How your organisation responds to the geopolitical tensions today (every sentence, every line, every word) would demonstrate your core values. It will tell people who you are and what you stand for — when it matters most.