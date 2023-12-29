Malcolm Raphael moves on from BCCL after 15 years

Malcolm Raphael, Senior Vice President of Creative Strategy and Planning, Trade Marketing, and Innovations at Times Response, a division of Bennett Coleman & Co. (BCCL / The Times Group), is leaving the company after a 15-year tenure. Earlier in his career, Raphael worked at Madison DMB&B and held positions at Euro RSCG, UTV Interactive, Fountainhead, Madison Communications, and DMA Branding before serving as General Manager of Marketing at United Spirits in 2007.

He made the announcement through a LinkedIn post.

Joining BCCL in 2008 through the strategic investment arm Times Private Treaties, Raphael played a key role in repositioning it as Brand Capital. Initially involved with BrandScope, he later transitioned to Times Response, the sales and revenue division. During his tenure in trade marketing, Raphael spearheaded the launch of "Power of Print" to inject creativity into the print medium.

Looking back at his tenure, Raphael’s post read, “Yes...that's a long and memorable innings with the Times Group. Absolutely no regrets. Only fantastic memories, learnings and experiences. A big shout out to my amazing team heads, colleagues & partners who influenced me over the years while at Times...without whom none of my achievements would have been possible.”

Raphael actively managed BCCL's association with the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity (Ascential) and oversaw the organization of the Young Lions and Young Spikes competitions in India.