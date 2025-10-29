Swastik Stories brings Indian culture to CTV with new FAST channel

Swastik Stories, the production house, has announced the launch of what it describes as India’s first cultural storytelling and entertainment FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channel.

The new channel is expected to feature programming focused on India’s history, traditions, and values, and will be available round the clock on platforms including JioTV, LG, Xiaomi TV, and RunnTV. According to the company, the initiative currently has a combined reach of over 50 million users and is expected to cover 90% of Connected TV households in India by March 2026.

The platform’s first digital original, Hamara Vinayak, will be released on YouTube, and on the FAST channel across partner platforms in collaboration with 1Finance.

Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Founder and Chief Storyteller at Swastik Stories, said, “Swastik Stories is about giving Indian culture a new rhythm in the digital age. We want to reach every screen, every home and every viewer who seeks meaning and connection in the stories of our past, told in a voice that belongs to the present. This is not just a channel launch, but the beginning of a cultural storytelling movement, one that carries India’s stories forward with heart, honesty and hope.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Drashti Thaker, AVP Marketing at 1Finance, said, “At 1 Finance, we believe that everyone needs the right coach to guide them, whether in life or finance. That’s why our collaboration with Hamara Vinayak feels so natural. Just as Vinayak helps his protagonists find direction amidst their ambitions, our financial advisors guide individuals through the ever-evolving world of investments, tax planning, and overall financial well-being. This story mirrors the lives of today’s mass affluent, those striving for growth while seeking the right counsel to achieve balance and clarity in their financial journey.”