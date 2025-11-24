1,800 parents and school leaders sue tech platforms over youth mental health risks

A coalition of more than 1,800 U.S. parents and school leaders has filed a new lawsuit in the Northern District of California alleging that major social media platforms, including Meta’s Instagram, as well as TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube, have ignored warnings about risks to children’s mental and physical health while prioritising growth.

The complaint claims the companies relentlessly pursued a strategy of growth at all costs, and outlines several allegations against the company, including that it limited the effectiveness of youth safety features, halted testing of tools that could slow user growth, and did not adequately curb potential predators or sex trafficking activity on its platforms. The filing also alleges that the company delayed measures to restrict adult-minor contact and prioritised larger projects, such as metaverse development, over child-safety improvements.

According to the suit, insights from former Meta employees support the claims. The company has faced similar accusations in the past, including a congressional inquiry last year following reports that the company overlooked teen-safety concerns.

The filing also cites internal research known as ‘Project Mercury,’ reported by Reuters, which found in 2020 that users who deactivated Facebook for a week reported lower feelings of depression, anxiety, loneliness and social comparison. The lawsuit alleges the company ended the research after those findings, a claim the company disputes.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said the company intends to defend itself, adding, “The full record will show that for over a decade, we have listened to parents, researched issues that matter most, and made real changes to protect teens.”

The lawsuit includes additional claims against other platforms. It alleges Snapchat’s age-detection tools are ineffective and that features such as Snap Streaks encourage compulsive use. It argues that TikTok employs design techniques to increase engagement among younger users, and that YouTube’s recommendation systems can surface harmful content to minors.

The case adds to ongoing scrutiny of how major social media platforms address child safety and user well-being. The companies named in the suit have not yet filed responses in court.