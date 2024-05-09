Adobe launches Acrobat AI Assistant for enterprise customers

Adobe has unveiled Acrobat AI Assistant catering to enterprise clientele. This feature, accessible via add-on subscription, is now integrated across desktop, web, and mobile platforms, offering a generative AI-powered conversational engine deeply embedded within Acrobat workflows. Designed to enhance document productivity, the AI Assistant empowers users to swiftly generate insights, validate them through intelligent citations, and efficiently craft emails, reports, and presentations. Notably, stringent data security measures ensure the protection of customer document content during usage.

“For more than three decades, PDFs and Adobe Acrobat have been a cornerstone of communication and collaboration in the enterprise and with generative AI, we’re redefining productivity for every single employee,” said Abhigyan Modi, senior vice president of Adobe Document Cloud. "Acrobat AI Assistant dramatically reduces time spent reading and searching for information, enabling employees to develop insights faster and slash the time they spend creating content.”

Key functionalities of the Acrobat AI Assistant include:

AI-powered Chat Interface: Facilitating interaction with various document types, including PDFs, Word, and PowerPoint, through an intuitive conversational interface.

Generative Summaries: Providing concise overviews of lengthy documents for easier comprehension.

Intelligent Citations: Automatically generating citations to verify the sources of information.

Easy Navigation: Enabling quick access to pertinent information within documents through clickable links.

Content Consolidation: Simplifying the extraction and formatting of key insights for diverse communication purposes.

“As a partner for many of the world’s largest businesses in their digital transformation journeys, we leverage Adobe solutions with our Experience First approach for various industries,” said Kamal Bhadada, President, TCS Interactive and NBMG, TCS. “In early evaluations, our content team reduced the amount of time on common tasks significantly using Acrobat AI Assistant for identifying insights from keynotes, workshops and meetings. Adobe’s know-how in documents and secure AI enabled the AI to do what it is good at, while enabling users to apply creativity and ingenuity. The combination of AI plus humans is greater than the sum of the parts.”



With Acrobat AI Assistant, knowledge workers across every role, department and industry can spend less time searching for information and more time on high-value work. For example, marketing and communications teams can generate story ideas based on industry reports or condense lengthy white papers into blogs or social media content in seconds. Sales teams can slash the time it takes to respond to RFPs and instead focus on closing larger deals faster and nurturing customer relationships. Legal and compliance teams can quickly summarize and communicate how pending regulations may impact their business to help formulate next steps. HR teams can navigate internal policy and handbook documents to identify areas that need updating. Investor relations teams can analyze financial statements and instantly summarize highlights for stakeholders. R&D teams can keep up with industry trends to inform product roadmaps and innovation.