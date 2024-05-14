Adobe to offer datacentre infrastructure for its experience platforms in India

Adobe announced that Adobe Experience platform-based applications will be available for enterprise customers via an India datacentre later in the year. This will deliver on local data residency requirements and improve performance through lower latency.

The data centre will allow Indian enterprises to access Adobe Experience Platform-based applications including Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform, Adobe Journey Optimizer, and Adobe Customer Journey Analytics, enabling real-time personalised customer experiences at scale.

Adobe's product innovations help brands with data management in the age of generative AI, creating a foundation to activate insights and deliver true personalization at scale. This is anchored in Adobe Experience Platform which enables brands to activate customer data across various enterprise systems, through an integrated set of applications.

"Generative AI is driving a foundational shift in the relationship between brands and their customers in India, marking this as the era for businesses to drive profitable growth while delivering new digital experiences," said Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President & Managing Director, of Adobe India. “Delivering personalised customer experiences, or Customer Experience Management, is central to the goals of enterprises. With that, we’ve seen increasing demand for Adobe Experience Platform-based applications from customers across banking financial services insurance, telecom, manufacturing, and retail. We are excited to meet their hyper-growth requirements with the availability of Adobe Experience Platform-based applications, hosted via an India-based datacentre.”