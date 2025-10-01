Adobe launches mobile app for Premiere

Adobe has launched a mobile version of its video editing software, Adobe Premiere, for iPhone users. The app provides tools for editing videos on the go, allowing users to start projects on mobile and continue on desktop if needed.

The app includes multiple editing features such as multi-track timelines, 4K HDR editing, and more. It also includes AI-powered audio tools like Enhance Speech and generative sound effects.

Users also have access to free creative assets and can export content directly to social media platforms.

Mike Polner, vice president of product marketing at Adobe, said, “We’re excited to bring the power of Premiere to creators’ fingertips, delivering pro-level creative control, without the pro-level complexity. Premiere on iPhone makes it easy for creators to craft and share stories on mobile with studio-quality audio, precise editing tools and stunning visuals, to turn everyday content into polished stories anytime, anywhere.”

Adobe said the mobile app is designed for both new and experienced creators, supporting a variety of content, including short films, YouTube and TikTok videos, vlogs, podcasts, and client projects. The app offers a free version with core editing tools, with optional upgrades for additional generative credits and storage.