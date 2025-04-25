Adobe launches public beta of content authenticity app

Adobe has launched the public beta of its Content Authenticity app, a tool designed to help creators secure proper attribution for their digital work. The app allows creators to apply 'Content Credentials' to their content, a secure form of metadata that verifies the creator’s identity and provides a digital signature for their work.

The initiative, which was first introduced in a private beta at Adobe MAX London last year, aims to address the ongoing concerns of creators who struggle to maintain control over their work in an increasingly digital and AI-driven ecosystem. Content Credentials are designed to remain attached to digital content throughout its lifecycle, ensuring that creators can receive recognition and avoid exploitation.

One of the key features of the app is its integration with LinkedIn’s “Verified on LinkedIn” feature, enabling creators to attach their verified identity to their work. LinkedIn has also joined the Adobe-led Content Authenticity Initiative, which now includes over 4,500 members committed to promoting Content Credentials across the digital landscape.

The app allows creators to attach verified identity details, including links to social media profiles, and to batch-apply Content Credentials to up to 50 images at a time. This feature can be used for both new and legacy content, regardless of whether it was created using Adobe software.

In response to concerns over generative AI, the tool also includes a preference signal for creators to indicate whether they wish their content to be used in AI training models. This feature aims to give creators more control over how their content is used in the evolving AI landscape.

Adobe has stated that it plans to integrate the Content Authenticity app with other Creative Cloud tools, such as Photoshop and Adobe Lightroom, to make the tool a central hub for managing Content Credentials.

Obi Nzeribe, fashion and commercial photographer said, “The Adobe Content Authenticity app is a game changer towards a more creator-friendly internet , giving artists peace of mind by enabling us to attach important information about ourselves via Content Credentials, ensuring my photos have secure attribution, wherever they travel online.”

Benjamin Von Wong, artist and activist said, “This isn’t just about protecting art — it’s about protecting our shared reality. Invisible watermarks combined with secure metadata, unseen by the eye yet unmistakable to technology, are critical tools for preserving truth in an era of digital uncertainty.”

The company is also working with policymakers and industry partners to develop opt-out mechanisms that would allow creators to protect their work in the future. As part of these efforts, LinkedIn plans to display Content Credentials directly on its platform, making it easier for creators to showcase their work with secure attribution.

Creators involved in testing the app have praised its potential to provide greater transparency and protection for digital content. However, Adobe has emphasised that the app is a collaborative project, with ongoing feedback from the creative community shaping its development.

The Content Authenticity app is available as a free tool to all creators and can be downloaded through Adobe’s official channels.