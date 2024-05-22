Adobe unveils a removal tool in Lightroom for faster AI editing

Adobe has unveiled Generative Remove in Adobe Lightroom, bringing Adobe Firefly directly to everyday photo editing workflows across Lightroom mobile, web and desktop surfaces. Generative Remove is Lightroom’s remove tool, giving everyone the power to remove unwanted objects from any photo non-destructively in a single click by matching the removed area with pixel-perfect generations for high-quality, realistic results. From removing distractions in family photos to empowering professionals with speedier retouching workflows and more fine-grain control, Generative Remove empowers exciting capabilities for all photographers.

Lightroom’s AI-powered Lens Blur tool is also now generally available with all-new presets, empowering everyone to achieve aesthetic blur effects on any photo in a single click. Combined with Lightroom’s photo editing tools, these latest features speed up everyday workflows for pros and give new photo editing superpowers to hobbyists so everyone can bring photos to life.

“Whether you’re a hobbyist or a pro photographer, everyone wants to be able to quickly and easily edit their photos on the go,” said Ashley Still, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Creative Cloud at Adobe. “We’re excited to bring the magic of Firefly to Lightroom’s millions of users – so they can live in the moment knowing they have the most powerful tools to edit, manage and share anywhere they are.”

Photo Editing for Everyone

Accessing Generative Remove is as easy for Lightroom users as cropping a photo or adding a preset. Generative Remove is helpful for editing even the most complicated backgrounds and surroundings including removing stains from a patterned shirt, wrinkles of a tablecloth in food photography, unwanted reflections in water and more. From removing distractions in travel photos to empowering even more seamless retouching capabilities for pros, Generative Remove empowers everyone with new creative possibilities and saves time to focus on what they do best – bringing their creative visions and work to life. Adobe is engaging closely with our community while Generative Remove is in early access to continue to get feedback from the photography community, advance the model and expand the capabilities of generative AI in the Lightroom ecosystem.

Empowering Everyone to Edit with Speed and Ease

New tools available in Lightroom today empower users of all skill levels from hobbyists to pros to edit photos from anywhere and any device faster, easier and more intuitively than ever before:

Lens Blur: Seamlessly adds aesthetic blur effects to any part of a photograph in a single click and now includes all-new automatic presets

Expanded tethering support for new cameras including the latest Sony digital cameras – such as the Alpha 7 IV and Alpha 7R V: Provides access to photos in Lightroom Classic in real-time, delivering time-saving on everyday editing workflows and enabling better collaboration across teams

HDR Optimization: Used already across tens of millions of images, enables anyone capturing photos to edit and export their photos with brighter highlights, deeper shadows and more vivid colours, as seen in real-life

·Instant access to photo libraries in Lightroom mobile and desktop apps: Empowers faster editing than ever before;

Lightroom’s all-new mobile editing experience: Streamlines the mobile toolbar to prioritize the most popular features, while making it faster and more intuitive to edit.

Powered by Adobe Firefly

Firefly has driven an unprecedented community response and has been used to generate over 8 billion images worldwide across Adobe creative tools since its initial debut in March 2023. Generative Remove is powered by Firefly, which was made with creators, photographers and designers in mind. Firefly is trained on licensed content, such as Adobe Stock and is designed to generate content for commercial use that does not infringe on copyright and other intellectual property (IP) rights such as trademarks and logos. The deep integration of next-generation AI powered by Firefly across multiple of Adobe’s core tools uniquely enables new creative workflows that supercharge creativity with precise creative control.

Commitment to Responsible Innovation

Adobe is committed to developing AI by the company’s AI ethics principles of accountability, responsibility and transparency. As AI becomes more prevalent in content creation, Adobe believes that it is important to provide consumers with transparency about its use in the creative process. A recent study from Adobe showed that 76% of U.S. consumers emphasized the importance of knowing if online content is generated using AI.

When Generative Remove becomes generally available, Content Credentials will be automatically attached to photos edited with the feature in Lightroom. With this launch, combined with C2PA-compliant cameras from Sony, Leica, Nikon, Canon and Fujifilm, Adobe is moving closer to enabling users to maintain a chain of trust by attaching Content Credentials to their content, ensuring authenticity from point of capture through editing to publication.

Like a “nutrition label” for digital content, Content Credentials are tamper-evident metadata that can provide important information about how digital content was created, modified and published. Credentials are built on the C2PA open standard and supported by the Adobe-led Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI), which was founded in 2019 to increase trust in the digital ecosystem. Today, the CAI has grown into a global coalition of over 3,000 members across tech, policy, media companies, creative professionals, researchers and more, all working together to add transparency to digital content.

Availability

Generative Remove is powered by the Firefly Image 1 Model and is available today as an early access feature across the Lightroom ecosystem via mobile, desktop, iPad, web and Classic. In addition, Lens Blur is now generally available with all-new preset functionality across the Lightroom ecosystem via mobile, desktop, iPad, web and Classic.