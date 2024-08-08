Adobe unveils Gen-AI Journey Optimizer for enhanced B2B sales & marketing

Adobe has announced the general availability of Adobe Journey Optimizer (AJO) B2B Edition. For businesses that sell to other businesses, this offering will activate generative AI to help them engage customers with greater precision and drive profitable growth. Characterised by extensive and complex sales cycles, B2B marketing and sales teams have long struggled to identify specific decision-makers that collectively sign off on large purchases such as software or hardware. At the same time, it has become a challenge to personalise experiences for each individual, with thousands of variations required across web, mobile, email, social, events and other channels.

AJO B2B Edition is an evolution from lead-based and account-based marketing, which carries blind spots when it comes to identifying the full set of stakeholders and the products they would be interested in. As a result, sales and marketing teams are unable to engage the right individuals with the right content, lengthening sales cycles in the process. Built natively on Adobe Experience Platform (AEP), which provides a single view of customers across every channel, AJO B2B Edition will be able to activate generative AI to identify buying groups, while creating personalised journeys for each individual with AI-generated assets. The new offering will complement Marketo Engage—a B2B marketing automation solution—which captures and nurtures leads that can be turned into qualified buying groups.

“Business leaders purchasing technology on behalf of their organizations have increasingly high expectations for how they are engaged online, creating a paradigm shift for B2B marketers,” said Amit Ahuja, senior vice president, Digital Experience Business at Adobe. “Adobe Journey Optimizer B2B Edition empowers sales and marketing teams to jointly deliver digital experiences that are highly personalized through real-time and unified data, while driving efficiency and productivity gains with the latest generative AI technologies.”



AJO B2B Edition enables brands to: