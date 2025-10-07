Fans question AI use in Taylor Swift's scavenger hunt videos

Taylor Swift's recent album release campaign, ‘The Life of a Showgirl,’ featured a global scavenger hunt that led fans to unlock exclusive lyric videos. However, some fans have raised concerns that the 12 videos revealed during the hunt appeared to be AI-generated, sparking debates about authenticity and transparency in promotional content.

The campaign began with a Google search for ‘Taylor Swift,’ which displayed a message: ‘12 cities, 12 doors, 1 video to unlock.’ Fans were tasked with locating these ‘doors,’ scanning QR codes in various cities, and uncovering unique videos containing clues. After collectively clicking 12 million times, an orange door ‘opened,’ revealing a lyric video for ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ on YouTube.

While the interactive experience was well-received, some fans noticed that the videos seemed computer-generated. They observed elements such as surreal landscapes and stylised visuals that resembled AI-generated content. However, it's unclear whether these videos were created using AI tools like Google's Veo 3 model or another platform, as per the media report.

In the case of Swift's campaign, the ambiguity surrounding the video's origins has led to mixed reactions. Some fans appreciate the innovative approach, while others feel unsettled by the lack of clarity regarding the video's creation.