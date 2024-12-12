All you need to know about Google’s Gemini 2.0

Google has unveiled Gemini 2.0, the latest iteration of its multimodal AI model, designed to redefine how users interact with information and AI-driven tools. Gemini 2.0 is the company’s advanced AI model, offering a suite of new capabilities that enable it to operate as an agentic AI. The system is capable of understanding the world, planning complex tasks, and acting with user supervision. It features native multimodal input and output capabilities, such as text, images, video, and audio, alongside tool integrations like Google Search and third-party APIs.

The model introduces Deep Research, a feature available in Gemini Advanced, designed to assist users in exploring complex topics and compiling comprehensive reports.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, says, “Today we’re excited to launch our next era of models built for this new agentic era: introducing Gemini 2.0, our most capable model yet. We’re getting 2.0 into the hands of developers and trusted testers today. And we’re working quickly to get it into our products, leading with Gemini and Search. Starting today our Gemini 2.0 Flash experimental model will be available to all Gemini users.”

Gemini 2.0 Flash builds on the success of 1.5 Flash, a model meant for developers, with enhanced performance at similarly fast response times. Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind and Koray Kavukcuoglu, CTO of Google DeepMind believe that 2.0 Flash outperforms 1.5 Pro on key benchmarks, at twice the speed.

Key Features of Gemini 2.0

Enhanced Multimodality: Native support for image and audio generation, alongside text. Real-time Tool Usage: Ability to execute code, utilise Google Search, and perform user-defined tasks. Long Context Understanding: Improved reasoning and capability to handle complex instructions. Advanced Performance: Faster response times, outperforming previous models like Gemini 1.5 Pro.

Usage

The model will power various applications, including:

AI-Enhanced Search : Advanced reasoning capabilities will tackle multi-step queries, expanding on existing AI Overviews.

Developer Tools : Features like text-to-speech and native image generation help developers build dynamic applications.

Research and Productivity: Tools like Deep Research enable users to compile data-rich reports.

Availability

The model is rolling out to developers and trusted testers through Google AI Studio and Vertex AI, with broader availability planned for January 2025. Developers can access its capabilities via the Gemini API, while end-users can experience it through the Gemini app and other Google products like Search.

Gemini users globally can access a chat-optimised version of 2.0 Flash experimental by selecting it in the model drop-down on desktop and mobile web and it will be available in the Gemini mobile app soon.

Gemini 2.0 is part of Google’s vision to create a universal assistant that integrates seamlessly across its ecosystem. With over a billion users already engaging with AI-powered features in Google Search, the incorporation of the model’s advanced reasoning promises to unlock new possibilities, such as solving complex math problems, answering multimodal queries, and coding assistance.

Future Developments

Google also introduced Project Astra, Project Mariner, and Jules—research prototypes built on Gemini 2.0’s capabilities:

Project Astra explores applications in smart devices, including AR glasses.

Project Mariner aims to revolutionise browser-based interactions with AI.

Jules is an AI-powered code assistant integrated into GitHub workflows.

Additionally, the AI is being tested in gaming, where it can act as a real-time companion, offering suggestions and insights while interpreting game rules.

Google plans to expand Gemini 2.0 across more products, languages, and regions in 2025. Sundar Pichai emphasised that while Gemini 1.0 was about organising and understanding information, Gemini 2.0 focuses on making information more actionable and useful.