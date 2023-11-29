Amazon launches AI chatbot for businesses

Amazon’s cloud business AWS bas launched a chat tool -- Amazon Q that will help businesses ask questions specific to their companies. The launch was announced at a keynote speech by AWS CEO Adam Selipsky at AWS re:Invent. The feature will help users get answers to their business using their data.

Meet your new #generativeAI assistant designed for work that can be tailored to your business. 💡



With Amazon Q, you can solve problems, generate content, get insights from data, build faster on #AWS, while helping keep your data private & secure. ☁️



🔗 https://t.co/ZKKQs9gzEc pic.twitter.com/4H0xagrgfI — Amazon Web Services (@awscloud) November 28, 2023

Users will be able to access Amazon Q with AWS Management Console or individual companies’ documentation pages, developer environments like Slack, and other third-party apps. Amazon Q can be operated from Amazon Bedrock, AWS’s repository of AI models, which includes Meta’s Llama 2 and Anthropic’s Claude 2.

AWS mentioned that Amazon Q has been trained using 17 years’ worth of AWS knowledge and can answer questions about AWS in detail. At the moment, Amazon Q will only be available for users of Amazon Connect. Later on, the service will be available to other services like Amazon Supply Chain and Amazon QuickSight.

The feature costs $40 per agent per month. According to AWS’s Connect website, Amazon Q can be accessed without cost until March 1, 2024.