Amazon launches AI chatbot for businesses

Amazon Q, Amazon's newest AI chatbot for businesses will help them ask questions about their companies. The feature is available for contact centres and will be incorporated into other AWS services soon.

Social Samosa
Nov 29, 2023 15:56 IST
Amazon Q

Amazon’s cloud business AWS bas launched a chat tool -- Amazon Q that will help businesses ask questions specific to their companies. The launch was announced at a keynote speech by AWS CEO Adam Selipsky at AWS re:Invent. The feature will help users get answers to their business using their data.

 

 

Users will be able to access Amazon Q with AWS Management Console or individual companies’ documentation pages, developer environments like Slack, and other third-party apps. Amazon Q can be operated from Amazon Bedrock, AWS’s repository of AI models, which includes Meta’s Llama 2 and Anthropic’s Claude 2. 

AWS mentioned that Amazon Q has been trained using 17 years’ worth of AWS knowledge and can answer questions about AWS in detail. At the moment, Amazon Q will only be available for users of Amazon Connect. Later on, the service will be available to other services like Amazon Supply Chain and Amazon QuickSight. 

The feature costs $40 per agent per month. According to AWS’s Connect website, Amazon Q can be accessed without cost until March 1, 2024. 

