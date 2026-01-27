Anthropic adds Slack, Canva, Figma and other tools to Claude

Anthropic has expanded the capabilities of its AI assistant Claude, allowing users to open and interact with third-party tools directly within conversations.

The update enables users to view, edit and take actions in connected apps without switching tabs. Tools now appear inside the Claude interface, allowing users to see changes in real time and collaborate while continuing a conversation..

Claude can now connect to workplace and productivity platforms, including Asana, Slack, Figma, Canva, Box and monday.com, among others. Through these integrations, users can perform tasks such as creating and updating project timelines, drafting and reviewing messages, building charts, searching documents and generating visual diagrams.

For instance, Claude can turn conversations into tasks and timelines in Asana, retrieve and format Slack messages before posting, generate charts and tables from data platforms, and create visual workflows in Figma. Other integrations allow users to search files stored in Box, build presentations in Canva, and research companies using Clay.

Anthropic said the integrations are built on the Model Context Protocol, or MCP, an open standard designed to connect AI systems with external tools. The company has also introduced MCP Apps, an extension that allows developers to build interactive interfaces that work across AI products that support the protocol, not just Claude.

It has open-sourced MCP to provide a common framework for connecting AI systems and software tools, and plans to expand support for additional enterprise platforms. Salesforce integration is expected to be added later.

The new interactive tool features are available on web and desktop versions of Claude for paid users, including Pro, Team and Enterprise plans, with broader availability planned in the future. It is expected to be available on Claude Cowork in future.