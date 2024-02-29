Apple aims to 'break new ground’ in GenAI this year

At Apple's annual shareholders meeting, the CEO of the company pledged that they will "break new ground" in GenAI this year. This announcement coincided with reports that the corporation had abandoned its ten-year, multibillion-dollar ambition to construct an electric vehicle. Several publications claim that several EV project employees were moved to work on different GenAI projects.

$AAPL



COOK: APPLE WILL "BREAK NEW GROUND" IN GENERATIVE AI THIS YEAR — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) February 28, 2024

“Later this year, I look forward to sharing with you the ways we will break new ground in generative AI, another technology we believe can redefine the future,” Cook said along with the announcement.

According to a Bloomberg story from October, Apple is reportedly spending $1 billion a year to catch up with GenAI. This money is going toward developing proprietary big language models like Ajax and Apple GPT, as well as maybe developing new hardware.