Apple pauses AI news alerts following backlash over inaccuracies

Apple has paused AI-generated notification summaries for news and entertainment apps following backlash over inaccurate news alerts. The company plans to re-enable the feature after refining it in future updates.

Previously in December, journalism organisation RSF had urged Apple to remove its new generative AI feature following a misleading headline about the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York.

The BBC had also lodged a complaint with the tech giant after its AI-powered summary tool, , falsely claimed that Luigi Mangione, a suspect in the murder of Thompson, had shot himself. The headline, which was generated by the AI, made it appear that the BBC had published this information, which was not true.

As part of the latest iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, and macOS Sequoia 15.3 developer previews, Apple has disabled these summaries entirely for affected apps.

Additionally, all notification summaries will now appear in italics for easier distinction from regular notifications. Users will also have the option to disable them directly from the Lock Screen. Apple will notify users that the feature is in beta and may contain errors.