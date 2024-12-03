Apple accused of silencing workers, illegally monitoring personal devices

Apple is under scrutiny following a lawsuit filed in California alleging that the company violates employee rights by monitoring personal devices and enforcing overly restrictive workplace policies. The plaintiff, Amar Bhakta, who works in digital advertising, claims the tech company mandates employees install software that grants access to private data such as emails, photos, and health records from personal devices. The lawsuit also accuses the company of suppressing legally protected whistleblowing and restricting discussions on pay and working conditions, which include instructions to edit professional profiles and refrain from engaging in public discourse like podcasts.

This case is rooted in California’s Private Attorneys General Act, enabling employees to sue employers for state labour code violations, keeping a portion of the penalties as incentives. The company refutes the allegations, maintaining that its policies comply with workers' rights and that its employees are trained to understand their legal protections.

The lawsuit adds to Apple's ongoing legal and reputational challenges. The U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has accused the company of imposing illegal confidentiality and social media rules, with claims that such policies infringe on workers' rights to unionise and discuss workplace issues freely. In tandem, Apple has faced gender discrimination lawsuits alleging systemic pay disparities, particularly against female workers in technical roles. While Apple has denied wrongdoing, critics argue these practices may reflect a broader pattern of stifling transparency and accountability.

Despite these challenges, the company has seen growing unionisation efforts, with successful negotiations in Maryland and Oklahoma leading to landmark agreements that improve working conditions and pay for retail employees. These union victories signify a shift in labour dynamics at the company, potentially influencing policies and practices across its workforce.