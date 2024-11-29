Australia enacts social media ban for Under-16s

Australia has enacted a groundbreaking law prohibiting social media access for children under 16, aiming to address youth mental health concerns and hold tech companies accountable. Passed in the lower house earlier this year and cleared by the Senate on the final day of Parliament’s 2024 session, the Social Media Minimum Age Bill was approved by a vote of 34 to 19.

The legislation mandates strict age verification measures, with enforcement trials beginning in January 2025 and full implementation by the end of the year. Non-compliance could result in penalties of up to A$49.5 million (US$32 million).

This marks a significant regulatory milestone as Australia becomes a global test case for addressing Big Tech’s impact on young users. The law has garnered widespread public support, with 77% of Australians endorsing the ban in recent polls. However, it has faced criticism from privacy advocates, tech companies, and youth rights organisations.

The debate featured testimony from parents affected by cyberbullying and suicide linked to social media, which helped galvanise political and public support. The Albanese government has framed the legislation as a crucial step towards safeguarding young people, despite mounting opposition from industry stakeholders and digital rights groups.

The bill was championed by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, whose administration faces declining approval ratings ahead of the 2025 election. Advocacy campaigns like News Corp’s 'Let Them Be Kids' amplified public pressure for action.

Critics argue the ban could lead to unintended consequences. Privacy advocates warn of intrusive data collection, while youth groups fear vulnerable teens, especially LGBTQIA and migrant youths could lose access to critical online support. Concerns also centre on potential workarounds by tech-savvy minors, such as fake accounts or encrypted platforms. Opposition lawmakers, digital rights groups, and tech companies, including Meta and Snap, highlighted the rushed legislative process and lack of clarity in enforcement.

The move positions Australia as a test case for regulating Big Tech. While nations like France and some U.S. states have introduced parental consent requirements for minors, Australia’s outright ban is unprecedented. Observers are watching to see if this sets a template for broader global action.

Amid escalating tensions with U.S.-based tech giants, Australia’s broader regulatory push includes mandatory royalty payments for shared media content and penalties for platform-enabled scams. Elon Musk, owner of X, criticised the ban, suggesting it might lead to broader internet restrictions.

Implementation will be overseen by the Age Check Certification Scheme, a British consultancy, which will evaluate biometric and behavioural verification methods. Results from trials will guide final enforcement measures. The government has pledged not to mandate intrusive technologies or compromise users' personal data.

While hailed by many as a step towards protecting youth, the legislation's success will depend on addressing practical concerns and balancing safety with privacy and accessibility.