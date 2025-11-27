Australian teenagers move High Court to block under-16 social media ban

A campaign group has filed a constitutional challenge against Australia’s upcoming social media ban for children under 16, Reuters reported. The ban, set to take effect on Dec. 10, will require platforms including YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat and Meta’s Facebook and Instagram to deactivate more than one million accounts held by users under the age limit.

The Digital Freedom Project said it lodged the case in the High Court of Australia on Wednesday, with two 15-year-olds, Noah Jones and Macy Neyland, named as plaintiffs. The group argues that the law “robs” young Australians of freedom of political communication, an implied right in the constitution, stating, “The legislation is grossly excessive.”

Neyland said the rules would prevent young people from expressing their views online. “Young people like me are the voters of tomorrow ... we shouldn't be silenced. It’s like Orwell’s book 1984, and that scares me,” she said.

The ban was passed in November 2024 and is backed by most Australians, according to opinion polling, cited in the media report. The government has said research links heavy social media use among teens to misinformation, bullying and harmful body image content. Companies that fail to comply could face penalties of up to A$49.5 million ($32.22 million).

The campaign group is led by John Ruddick, a member of the Libertarian Party in the New South Wales Parliament.

Responding to the legal challenge, Communications Minister Anika Wells told Parliament the government would not be deterred. "Despite the fact that we are receiving threats and legal challenges by people with ulterior motives, the Albanese Labor government remains steadfastly on the side of parents, and not of platforms," Wells said.

Australian media has reported that YouTube has also considered a High Court challenge, arguing the ban burdens political communication.

Governments and tech firms globally are watching Australia’s rollout, which is seen as one of the broadest attempts to restrict minors’ access to social media.