Avanish Agarwal appointed Head of Brand Marketing for The Game Palacio

Avanish Agarwal has been appointed as the Head of Brand Marketing at Snow World Entertainment, where he will oversee the brand strategy for The Game Palacio. He announced his new role on LinkedIn, marking another step in his extensive career in marketing and brand development.

Before joining Snow World Entertainment, Agarwal served as the Consulting Chief Marketing Officer at ZOREKO Fun Gateway Arena, where he focused on brand development, launch strategies, and corporate marketing initiatives. His experience spans across multiple sectors, having worked at Nisa Experience and Smaaash Entertainment, where he handled marketing and commounication strategies aimed at increasing consumer engagement. He has also held senior leadership positions at Rainforest Resto Bar, where he led branding, corporate communications, and operations.

In addition to his marketing roles, Agarwal’s earlier career involved client relationship management and sales development at nearbuy.com and Times Internet, where he managed key accounts and business growth initiatives. His experience in digital marketing, integrated campaigns, and corporate communications positions him to drive the marketing strategy at Snow World Entertainment.