BCCI excludes Chinese companies from bidding for IPL title sponsorship

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been actively seeking a title sponsor for the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has set stringent conditions for potential sponsors. Notably, the BCCI has explicitly stated that it will not consider bids from Chinese companies, emphasizing its reluctance to engage with countries lacking friendly ties with India.
The reserve price for the sponsorship rights stands at INR 360 crore per year.
This decision stems from the negative response experienced with Chinese smartphone maker Vivo as the title sponsor in 2021. Vivo chose to exit the five-year sponsorship deal, relinquishing the title to the Tata Group, amid the India-China border disputes.
According to a specific clause in the Invitation to Tender (ITT) document, corporate bidders must not be incorporated in jurisdictions or territories without friendly relations with India. If any corporate entity or proposed shareholder is based in such a jurisdiction, the bidder is required to provide a comprehensive chart of shareholding in the bidder or its ultimate parent company, including details of ultimate owners/beneficiaries of all corporate shareholders.
In addition, the BCCI, outlined in annexure B of the bid invitation, has included a clause that prohibits certain brand categories from participating in the bidding process. These restricted categories encompass alcohol products, betting, cryptocurrency, real money gaming (excluding fantasy sports gaming), tobacco, and any content likely to offend public morals, including but not limited to, pornography.