Bluesky expands verification program to all notable users

Bluesky is expanding its in-app verification feature to include more notable users. This move aims to help trusted and credible individuals gain visibility and build trust on the platform.

The platform uses two types of verification symbols. Verified users receive a rounded badge, which matches the design of the Bluesky logo. Organisations that become “trusted providers” get a star-shaped badge. These trusted providers can then verify users themselves, such as a media company verifying its journalists.

This system reduces the burden on the platform to manually verify each user. However, it may also lead to confusion about what each badge means and who qualifies for one.

Bluesky has now opened verification requests to all accounts that are “notable and authentic.” According to the platform, accounts must be active, secure, and meet the criteria for notability to qualify.

It defines "notable" as having recognition in your field or region. This may include professional achievements, media coverage, or appearances on reliable public platforms. Different fields may have their own specific standards.

The platform won’t respond to every application. Only approved users will be contacted, and further identity checks may be required in the future.

While the process is relatively simple, there may be ongoing questions about how Bluesky decides what qualifies as “notable.” Still, the verification system is expected to improve trust and reduce impersonation on the app.