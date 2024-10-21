Bluesky gains 1.2Mn users after X's blocking update

Bluesky's recent surge in user interest followed a controversial update from X (formerly Twitter), where the platform altered its blocking function, enabling blocked users to still view posts but preventing interaction. This change drove many users to seek alternatives, including Bluesky and Meta’s Threads.
update: half a million new people in the last day 🤯 welcome, いらっしゃいませ, 환영, bem-vindo! 🦋🎉— Bluesky (@bsky.app) October 17, 2024 at 10:30 PM
Bluesky’s user base jumped by over 1.2 million in just two days, with the platform moving into the top five most downloaded apps in the U.S. App Store. It also experienced notable growth in international markets, especially in Japan, Thailand, and Taiwan, suggesting increasing global traction.
Japan, being the platforms' second-largest user market, is now a critical region where the platform is gaining momentum. With Japan and Brazil both showing signs of interest in it, the platform could present a challenge to X's user base, particularly as it continues to face regional declines.
Although Bluesky's current 12 million users pale in comparison to X’s 500 million monthly active users and Threads’ 200 million, its steady growth suggests potential, especially in markets where X is losing ground.
The platforms' UI and source code remain similar to Twitter's pre-Musk version, making it a familiar option for former Twitter users.
Bluesky's decentralised nature poses a challenge for mass adoption, as many users may find the additional steps of choosing a server or customising algorithms cumbersome. However, with growing participation in trending conversations, Bluesky may eventually overcome these usability barriers and gain broader appeal.
Meta's Threads, another competitor to X, also saw a spike in interest following its blocking changes. However, with Threads hesitant to dive into real-time news discussions and political content, Bluesky may have an opportunity to fill this gap and capture a more engaged audience.
While the platform's audience growth is notable, it still faces significant hurdles in becoming a mainstream platform. However, the platform’s growth in key markets and ongoing dissatisfaction with X’s changes could signal a broader shift toward decentralised social media platforms.