New calendar search option spotted in WhatsApp Beta versions

WhatsApp is experimenting with a new calendar search feature in the WhatsApp Web beta version. This functionality appears to have been introduced in the beta edition of the Android app.

As per information from AndroidPolice.com, when conducting individual or group chat searches, users will now see a small calendar icon in the search field. Clicking on this icon will unveil a calendar. However, the report suggests that this may be a server-side modification since no beta channel has officially reported encountering the icon. It's worth noting that the feature was observed in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.26.16, with the most recent version, 2.23.26.17, released on December 19.

According to the report, the calendar icon will be visible when using the search function, either from the three-dot menu or accessed through a user group profile. Currently, navigating through months or days requires swiping or using left/right arrows. This search-by-date capability is anticipated to be more widely accessible on various devices in the future.