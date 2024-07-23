CCI issues 100 antitrust queries to Reliance and Disney over merger

India's antitrust body has posed nearly 100 extensive questions to Reliance Industries and Walt Disney about their $8.5 billion merger of Indian media assets.

According to media reports, the investigation centers on various aspects, including sports rights, amid concerns that the deal, which aims to create India's largest entertainment entity with 120 TV channels and two streaming services, could hinder competition.

Reliance and Disney argue that their merger will not negatively impact competition, citing the expiration of cricket rights by 2027-2028 and the competition from platforms like YouTube for cricket viewership.

In response, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has requested clarification on why YouTube, which offers free, user-generated content, should be considered on par with subscription services such as Netflix and Disney+.

Reliance and Disney argue that YouTube provides licensed, paid content and has a broad audience reach. The merger's impact on sports rights, including cricket and Wimbledon, has also sparked antitrust concerns.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is still reviewing the merger, which, if approved, would transform India's $28 billion entertainment market, competing with players such as Zee Entertainment and Sony.