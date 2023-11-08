ChatGPT surpasses 100 million weekly active users

ChatGPT now has 100 million weekly active users, CEO Sam Altman announced on Monday at the OpenAI’s first developer conference in San Francisco. This achievement comes just under a year after the service's initial launch, during which it rapidly garnered an estimated 100 million monthly users within two months, setting a record for the fastest-growing user base in its category.

Additionally, Altman disclosed that more than two million developers are currently utilizing the platform, with participation from over 92% of Fortune 500 companies.

OpenAI unveiled several significant developments during the event. They introduced GPT-4 Turbo, a more potent and cost-effective variant of their flagship text-generation AI model, GPT-4.

Furthermore, OpenAI introduced GPTs, a framework that empowers individuals to create their own versions of conversational AI systems. The company plans to allow users to publish their customized AI systems on a marketplace known as the "GPT Store," potentially enabling them to earn revenue through this platform.

OpenAI also shared that DALL-E 3, their text-to-image model, is now accessible through an API, following its initial integration with ChatGPT and Bing Chat. Interestingly, OpenAI is launching a new API called the Assistants API, designed to assist developers in crafting "agent-like experiences" within their applications. This API enables developers to create an "assistant" that can utilize external knowledge and invoke OpenAI generative AI models and tools to carry out various tasks.

Additionally, the company is introducing a text-to-speech API offering six predefined voices to choose from and two generative AI model variants.