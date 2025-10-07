ChatGPT adds Spotify, Canva, and Zillow integrations for global users

OpenAI has announced app integration in its AI assistant ChatGPT for all logged-in users outside the EU on Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans. The integration is available starting today in English for pilot partners, including Spotify, Zillow, Canva, Expedia, Booking.com, Coursera, and Figma, in markets where their services operate. Additional apps and EU availability are expected later this year.

The new integration allows users to interact with these apps directly within ChatGPT, extending the platform’s capabilities beyond conversational AI.

Spotify’s integration lets users receive personalised music and podcast recommendations directly in ChatGPT conversations. Users can connect their Spotify account by mentioning it in a chat prompt, then request songs, albums, playlists, or podcasts. They can also ask for recommendations based on mood, theme, or topic. The app emphasised that the connection is opt-in and can be disconnected at any time, and no Spotify content will be shared with OpenAI for training purposes.

The Zillow app in the chatbot provides access to real estate listings, including photos, maps, pricing, and property details. Users can explore homes for sale or rent and continue actions such as scheduling tours, connecting with agents, or exploring financing through the app. The integration supports most listing types and plans to expand to include new-construction listings and 3D tours.

Canva’s integration allows users to generate, edit, and preview designs entirely within the chatbot. Users can create context-aware designs, translate assets, and edit text across full designs directly through chat prompts. The design app said this is an extension of its earlier deep research connector, enabling design creation without leaving the conversation while maintaining creative momentum.

Expedia and Booking.com have also integrated their services into the chatbot. Users can chat directly with these apps to access travel-related information and services. The former app highlighted that it had previously incorporated generative AI in its apps and added natural language interfaces to Expedia, Vrbo, and Hotels.com in 2023. TripAdvisor and Uber are expected to join the program later in the year, the AI parent noted.

The parent company said that later in 2025, apps will also launch for ChatGPT Business, Enterprise, and Edu, and a developer directory will be introduced to allow app submissions.