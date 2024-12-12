ChatGPT restored after global outage

ChatGPT, OpenAI’s widely-used AI chatbot, is back online after a global outage on Thursday, which left millions unable to access its services. The disruption, which began around 7 pm ET (5:30 am IST), also affected OpenAI's API and Sora services. By 8 am IST, the issue was resolved, OpenAI confirmed.

Users trying to log in during the outage were met with the message, “ChatGPT is currently unavailable.” OpenAI later posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “We’ve identified the issue and are rolling out a fix.”

We're experiencing an outage right now. We have identified the issue and are working to roll out a fix.



Sorry and we'll keep you updated! — OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 12, 2024

ChatGPT, API, and Sora were down today but we've recovered. https://t.co/OKiQYp3tXE — OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 12, 2024

Though the cause remains unclear, the outage highlights the growing reliance on AI for everyday tasks and work. This marks one of the most significant service interruptions since ChatGPT’s launch.