ChatGPT restored after global outage

ChatGPT faced a global outage on Thursday, affecting millions of users. The issue was resolved by 8 am IST, highlighting the increasing reliance on AI tools.

Social Samosa
ChatGPT global outage

ChatGPT, OpenAI’s widely-used AI chatbot, is back online after a global outage on Thursday, which left millions unable to access its services. The disruption, which began around 7 pm ET (5:30 am IST), also affected OpenAI's API and Sora services. By 8 am IST, the issue was resolved, OpenAI confirmed.

Users trying to log in during the outage were met with the message, “ChatGPT is currently unavailable.” OpenAI later posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “We’ve identified the issue and are rolling out a fix.”

Though the cause remains unclear, the outage highlights the growing reliance on AI for everyday tasks and work. This marks one of the most significant service interruptions since ChatGPT’s launch.

