Advertisment
News

Cricket fans mistakenly target Philips after Kohli's dismissal by Glenn Phillips

The dismissal sparked social media reactions, with many mistakenly targeting Philips, the electronics brand, instead of cricketer Glenn Phillips.

author-image
Social Samosa
New Update
During the India-New Zealand match on Sunday, Glenn Phillips' stunning catch led to the dismissal of Virat Kohli, sparking a frenzy among fans. Kohli, who was dismissed for just 11 runs off 14 balls, appeared stunned at the crease as India lost a key wicket.

During the India-New Zealand match on Sunday, Glenn Phillips took a spectacular catch to dismiss Virat Kohli, who scored 11 runs off 14 balls. The unexpected wicket left Kohli visibly surprised at the crease, marking a crucial moment in the game.

The dismissal triggered a wave of reactions on social media, with many users mistakenly directing their comments at the official accounts of Philips, the electronics brand, confusing it with cricketer Glenn Phillips. As a result, Philips' social media platforms saw an influx of remarks from cricket fans, expressing disappointment and disbelief over Kohli's early exit.

image sdfdssd

df

fd

This incident reminds us of a similar confusion in April 2017, when users, reacting to controversial statements allegedly made by Snapchat's CEO, mistakenly uninstalled the Snapdeal app instead of Snapchat in protest.

Addressing the confusion, Philips responded with humour on its latest post.

Philips kohli

 

India is facing Australia in the semi-final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today.

Philips Virat Kohli ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Glenn Phillips